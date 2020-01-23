Making a Difference: Halls man buys new tires for woman in need

An East Tennessee man decided he wanted to help a woman who is living paycheck to paycheck.

"And I was just so excited I was screaming in the car like thank you, thank you," said Rebecca Wilson, an iHop worker and Knoxville resident.

She has four new tires.

Last week she said she got a flat tire from a pothole on I-640.

"I was here at work, and I got a phone call," explained Wilson.

A man who wishes to remain anonymous paid for her to get an alignment, oil change, and new tires.

"The best part is I'm not so scared driving on the interstate, as I was," said Wilson.

She said it costs around $300.

"I feel safe, and I just I got some hope back," said Wilson.

