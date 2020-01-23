New York set to ban cashless stores, restaurants

New York is on track to ban cashless stores and restaurants, CNN reports.

The city council recently voted to require brick-and-mortar stores to accept cash. Under the law, food and retailers would have to accept American bills and coins or face a fine.

CNN reported that Mayor Bill De Blasio is expected to sign the bill into law.

Once signed, businesses would have nine months to adjust before the law takes effect.

According to CNN, businesses that still want cashless transactions can provide a machine that exchanges cash for a gift card, but must accept cash if the machine breaks down.

The law would not apply to online transactions.

