Missing Cumberland Co. teen thought to be in Knoxville

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is searching for an endangered, runaway 14-year-old girl.

Shawna Chamblee was last seen on January 24 and is believed to be in Knoxville, the sheriff's office said.

Shawna is described as a white female, 110 pounds, with brown hair and red hair dye with blue eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 931-484-6176.

Cumberland County Sheriff Gary Howard left a personal message for Shawna saying, "Shawna, If you read this post please know that I am looking for you to make sure you are safe. Please contact me at the phone number above or you can reach me on Facebook or email me at ghoward@ccsheriffs.org. I am concerned and want to help."

