Dolly Parton sparks viral social media challenge

Dolly Parton, East Tennessee's queen, has inspired many things in her time.

This week, she's inspired a social media challenge that has sparked interest across the world, and has even gotten other celebrities to join in.

Some have dubbed it the "social challenge," but whatever it's called, Parton kicked it off. On January 21, Parton posted a collage comprised of four pictures, one for LinkedIn, one for Instagram, one for Facebook and one for Tinder.

Get you a woman who can do it all �� pic.twitter.com/sG4OHpVgxM — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 21, 2020

Her caption on Facebook and Twitter is "Get you a woman who can do it all."

It didn't take long for the challenge to grow in popularity and to trend on Twitter.

Multiple other people have since done the challenge, including Elvira, Sharon Stone and LEGO.

When I heard there was a @DollyParton challenge, I was thinking somethin’ TOTALLY different than this. But ...ya know, this is good, too. #dollypartonchallenge pic.twitter.com/At02cngCNm — Elvira (@TheRealElvira) January 24, 2020

