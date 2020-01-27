Georgia teen accused of strangling sibling to death

A Georgia teenager was arrested and charged in the death of his 10-year-old sibling, WTOC reported.

WTOC reported that investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Tattnall County Sheriff's Office arrested the 16-year-old teenager on charges of murder on Friday, January 24 in Glenville.

The sheriff's office said early on Wednesday, January 22, they responded to reports of an unresponsive person on Barnard Road. The 10-year-old sibling's body was transported to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy. Preliminary reports allegedly showed that the child was strangled to death.

“It is our understanding that some sort of argument ensued between the siblings prior to the 10-year-old being discovered unresponsive,” said Sheriff Kyle Sapp.

WTOC reported that the teenager is in jail.

