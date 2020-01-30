Louisiana teen booked on 376 counts of child pornography possession

An 18-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested for having and uploading child pornography, according to authorities.

Louisiana State Police arrested Garrett O'Quain on Jan. 30, 2020, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal.

"Troopers found that O’Quain was in possession of images and videos of child sex abuse, Senegal said. O’Quain admitted during questioning to possessing and downloading the images and videos," according to KPLC.

O'Quain was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on 376 counts of possesion of pornography involving juveniles. His bond has been set at $50,000.

Senegal explained state police began their investigation after it was contacted by Homeland Security Investigations about an individual uploading child pornography.

