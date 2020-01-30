Anderson Co. assistant chief, deputy help deliver baby in store parking lot

Oh, baby! It's all crime all the time for Anderson County.

On Thursday, two of Anderson County's finest helped bring new life into the world.

According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Kory Blevins was dispatched to the parking lot of Ciderville Music for a woman who was in labor. Assistant Chief Robert Sexton was in the area and responded to help.

When they got to the parking lot, they found a woman in active labor and began helping her deliver.

"Once the baby was born, Deputy Blevins tied off the umbilical cord between the mother and baby until EMS arrived."

The sheriff's office said the mother and the baby, named Jade, are happy and healthy.

