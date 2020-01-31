Bald eagles show up in Sevier County in migration event

Dozens of bald eagles are showing up in Sevier County, and it's a dream come true for photographers who get to capture these birds up close and in person.

Bald Eagle, Photo Date: 2006 (Source: Carl Chapman / CC BY 2.0)

Why have so many bald eagles landed in Sevier County?

The American Eagle Foundation said January is the birds' prime migration season. With East Tennessee's warmer winter weather and Douglas Lake being a great food source, it's a great place for them.

"Obviously, we've had a mild winter, so open waters is not hard to find. But they tend to go to milder climates in the winter. Then in the summer, they'll go to the cooler climates," said Crystal Slusher with the foundation.

The American Bald Eagle Foundation has a live camera looking at the birds, which you can view here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.