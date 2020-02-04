Man shot and killed four dogs in Greene Co., police report says

Greene County officials are investigating after a woman claimed a man shot and killed four dogs in Chuckey on Monday.

WJHL reported that investigators responded to the 200 block of Stewart Road on Monday at 12:46 p.m. after a neighbor called officials. According to a police report, the neighbor told officers that she saw a man shoot four dogs with a handgun, killing them.

The neighbor told investigators she saw the man throw the dogs in the back of his pickup truck.

According to WJHL, no suspects have been named in the report.

