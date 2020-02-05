Vols offensive tackle Wanya Morris to miss spring practice after surgery

Tennessee offensive tackle Wanya Morris is expected to miss Tennessee's spring practice due to an off-season surgery, Volquest reported.

Morris had surgery in January on his hip and will have a "lengthy rehab" but is expected to be back for fall camp.

Morris played in all 13 games for Tennessee last season and started in 12.

Volquest reported that, with Morris' absence, Tennessee will work K'Rojhn Calbert and Darnell Wright at the tackle position.

