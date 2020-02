The Vols are looking for a big win against the Kentucky Wildcats Saturday afternoon.

Tennessee is slated to tipoff against Kentucky at 1 p.m. on WVLT. The Vols are coming off a close win on the road against Alabama.

Tennessee has had a shaky season so far, but they've never lost at home to the Wildcats while under coach Rick Barnes.

WVLT Sports breaks down the odds of their win today at 12 p.m. on WVLT.

