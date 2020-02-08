Driver rescued from flooding in Hamblen County

Hamblen County and Cocke County officials responded to a water rescue on February 7.

According to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency, a vehicle drove through flood waters near the Nolichucky River on Friday. The driver called Hamblen County 911, and the agency reached out to Cocke County officials at 3:20 p.m. for help.

The driver was saved thanks to help from the Centerview Fire Department after driving into the water with a fire truck.

The Cocke County Sheriff's Office, the Cocke County Fire Department andthe Newport Rescue Squad responded to the incident as well.

