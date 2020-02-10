Crews respond to fatal fire in Madisonville

Officials responded to a fatal fire in Madisonville on February 10.

According to the Madisonville Fire-Rescue Department, they worked a fatal fire on Monday night.

"We ask that you be respectful of the family that suffered the loss and our responders as they deal with this tragedy," the Madisonville Fire-Rescue said on Facebook.

The Monroe County Emergency Services said that the EMA director would release more information on Tuesday about the incident.

They asked the public to "please remember the family effected by this call."

