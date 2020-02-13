Blount County student wrestlers get surprise from Mayor Jacobs

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, also known as the wrestler Kane, stopped by Heritage High School in Blount County to see student wrestlers in action.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs gives students a pep talk at Heritage High School / Source: WVLT

While Jacobs said he didn't wrestle in high school, he said amateur wrestling is the toughest sport.

Some of the student athletes are just a couple of weeks away from defending region and state titles. Speaking to the students, Jacobs said, "It's not always the most talented person that wins, right? It's the person that works the hardest."

One athlete, Joseph Vanada, said the mayor's message hit home.

It's about not giving up, Vanada said. "Just don't give up. Keep pushing. When you stop, you fail. When you keep going, you pick up something from it."

The state championship matches are scheduled for the end of the month in middle Tennessee.

