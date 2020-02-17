Report: Knoxville one of the most difficult places to find a job

Having a hard time getting a job in Knoxville? A new report says it's one of the most difficult places for the job search.

"With 2019 behind us, it's time to think about fresh starts, whether that means small changes or a complete life overhaul. For many people, finding a new or better job will be a top resolution," writes WalletHub.

If that's your goal in Knoxville, data from the site said it could be difficult. According to WalletHub, Knoxville is categorized as a city where it's most difficult to get a job and said the city is also ranked low for growth.





Knoxville is ranked 130 overall in the report and is ranked 129 in the job market. It's ranked 410 on the list of fastest-growing cities.

Read the full report here.

