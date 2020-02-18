Stolen urn holds child's remains

When Ginny Atkins left for work last week, she came home to her house torn to shreds.

A stolen urn was the only piece of her son that Ginny Atkins had left.

"Right away, I could see that the TV was taken," Atkins said.

She called the police and waited for them to help her figure all the things that were stolen from her home on Elm Street. Atkins discovered an urn was stolen that carried the remains of her son.

"The only piece of him that I had left," Atkins said.

Atkins lost her son when she had a miscarriage. She placed the baby's remains and the remains of the beloved dog she had at the time in the urn she bought for $20. Atkins said everything else that was stolen was replaceable -- but not what was inside the urn.

"i think that's when everything kind of hit, these people broke in," Atkins said.

Besides her son, Atkins is a single mom with two daughters. She does whatever she can to take care of them with the support of her family.

"We're in the process of moving out," she said. "This is not a safe neighborhood anymore."

Atkins says she cannot live in the home anymore, knowing the thieves broke in through a window and had time to take multiple trips. This is not the first time Atkins' home has been broken into.

"We had wonderful neighbors around us, but everybody is leaving," she said.

She says she does not care about the other belongings; she just wants her son's remains to be returned.

"That's all I want," Atkins said. "You can keep everything else. Sell it, do whatever you want with it. I just want the ashes back."

Copyright 2020 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.