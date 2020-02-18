Vol Trey Smith honored with Collegiate Man of the Year award

The Vols' Trey Smith was named the 2020 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year.

Smith, a junior offensive lineman, was also recently awarded the inaugural Fritz Pollard Trophy at the 15th annual Johnnie L. Cochran Foundation Jr. Salute to Excellence awards.

The Witten award honors a college player who "has established himself as a leader both on and off the playing field" and who has "excelled in his performance on the field for his team during the 2019 season."

Your Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award recipient ...



Trey Smith! 👏👏👏#VFL // #PoweredByTheT pic.twitter.com/2cBBcqY8RP — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) February 19, 2020

Smith has been forging an impressive legacy of his own both on and off the gridiron.

Smith was diagnosed with blood clots in February of 2018, but returned to play for the Vols in 2018. Another setback occurred in October of 2018 and Smith missed the final five games of the season. He again fought back to return to football.

Smith was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice this past fall.

