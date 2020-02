The Kentucky State Police said a child has died in a suspected animal attack in Knott County.

WYMT reported that investigators were called to Montgomery Creek Road around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening where a minor's body was found in the woods on a hillside.

Troopers could not confirm what type of animal attacked the child, WYMT reported.

Investigators said an autopsy would need to be performed.

