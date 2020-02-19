Metal from original Statue of Liberty in form of cross at Tallahassee cathedral

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - The "Liberty Cross" is at St. Peter's Anglican Cathedral in Tallahassee.

The "Liberty Cross" is at St. Peter's Anglican Cathedral in Tallahassee.

It's a piece of metal in the form of a cross. Cathedral officials say they have documents to show it was a part of the original Statue of Liberty.

"This particular piece, just as you see it, was laying in a warehouse. All we've done is trim the ends," Senior Warden of the Vestry Bud Kneip said. "So this is exactly the way that Eiffel had designed it and exactly the way it came out of Lady Liberty."

The interior of the statue was rebuilt when it turned 100 years old in 1986. The original iron work from Paris and some original copper were taken out.

Rick and Debby Stocks from Nashville, Tennessee bought much of it. They're good friends with Kneip and decided to give the cross to St. Peter's as a gift.

Kneip said it's more than just a piece of metal.

"The role of a cathedral is to be a service to the community. Obviously we worship here, but we have a lot of missions and ministries out to the community," he said. "The ability to be able to offer this to the community in Tallahassee, a one of a kind, that's really special."

The "Liberty Cross" is hanging on the wall of the south arm of cathedral.

Archbishop Bob Duncan says it's a place where you can come and light a candle and say a prayer.

"It's God's grace. It happened to come to us," Duncan said. "We're delighted to have this national treasure here in this place of faith and gospel good news."

The Elysee Palace in Paris, the Vatican City State in Rome, and the Liberty Museum in New York are among other locations where old parts from the original statue have been repurposed and presented. But no other cross like this one exists.

The Archbishop extends an invitation to the public to come and see and touch the "Liberty Cross." He said it's not just for his congregation, but for everyone in the community.

The cathedral is located at 4784 Thomasville Road in Tallahassee.

Copyright 2020 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.