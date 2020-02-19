Report: 1 in 4 rural hospitals in danger of closing

A new report from the Chartis Center for Rural Health points out the uncertain and unstable predicament that has befallen rural hospitals across the country, including in East Tennessee.

Researchers with the center said they have tracked the status of rural hospitals for more than a decade. According to the report, since January 1, 2020, 120 facilities have closed crossed the country. 2019 was the worst year for rural hospital closures, the report said.

The report tracks which hospitals are considered the "most vulnerable" to closure. Per their data, Tennessee has some of the most hospitals vulnerable to closure in the United States. The report said that Tennessee has 15 hospitals considered most vulnerable and 10 'at risk.'

Tennessee has the second-most closures. Texas, according to the report, has the most with 20.

Since 2018, three East Tennessee hospitals have closed: Jamestown Regional Medical Center, Physicians Regional Medical Center and Lakeway Regional Hospital.

The closure of the Jamestown hospital left 150 people without jobs, and the company behind the hospital, Rennova Health, has been embroiled in controversy for more than two years due to payroll concerns.

WVLT News reporter Robert Grant has followed the journey, first with Jamestown, and then with two other Rennova-owned hospital facilities, Jellico Community Hospital and Big South Fork Medical Center, as their employees have repeatedly sounded the alarm about delayed pay.

The complaints and concerns have reached the ears of government officials. In January 2020, Senator Marsha Blackburn called out Rennova for the company's business practices and demanded answers.

Rennova CEO Seamus Lagan responded, saying he appreciated the concern "for rural hospitals in Tennessee" and said he welcomed "the opportunity to discuss the challenges" to rural hospitals.

On February 15, Blackburn announced she had involved the Tennessee Attorney General, the Office of the Inspector General United States Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of the Inspector General at the United States Department of Treasury in the dispute with Rennova.

As of February 19, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said they had received at least 10 complaints about the Jellico Community Hospital and Rennova Health.

