Rains wash out driveway of Roane County home

Rains have hit East Tennessee hard over the last month, and one family said the weather has pushed their home close to the edge of the Emory River in Roane County.

The family told WVLT News reporter Ashley Bohle that they woke up one morning and saw mud outside their home, in front of their road, in front of their house, and it looked like molten lava.

The house is on Clifty Creek Road, and the family said that, with all the rain the past couple of weeks, the ground has become extremely saturated, leading to the guardrail at the driveway to wash away.

Doug Nobles, the son-in-law of the family, said, "I'm just kind of worried about my parents."

Nobels said the roads flood, and sometimes no one can get back to the home.

"My hope is to try to get it fixed," Nobles said. "I tried to talk to them about ways to fit it. So, hopefully, we can stop it before it becomes a bigger issue."

WVLT News has reached out to the Roane County Codes Enforcement Office to see what can be done.

