Newport man 'rushed' off ship after testing positive for coronavirus

An East Tennessee man told WVLT News he contracted coronavirus while working on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Luke Hefner spoke with WVLT News reporter Justin McDuffie on February 25 and said he was "doing good." Hefner told WVLT News he worked on the cruise ship as a performer.

An outbreak on the ship infected more than 600 of its 3,711 passengers, including a Knox County man and a woman from Upper-East Tennessee.

"We were cruising throughout Asia," Luke said, "We got notice that we had one confirmed positive guest for the coronavirus. It wasn't that scary at first," he added. "The necessary precautions were taken."

Hefner said, at that time, it was "so early on" and people were "still trying to understand" the virus. "Before we knew it, one case had turned to 20 cases, 20 cases to 65 cases, 65 cases to 200 cases, and before we knew it, it was kind of a full-blown epidemic on the ship."

A spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that they ultimately expect the coronavirus to spread in communities in the U.S.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, spoke on the potential spread of the new virus, also referred to as COVID-19. She said the public should “prepare for the expectation that this might be bad.”

People aboard the ship were quarantined for weeks. Luke said, "It started out, actually, pretty relaxed. Like I said, all the absolute, necessary precautions were being taken. For us, when we had the first case, the whole ship, kind of, went on a full-blown quarantine."

Hefner said the crew was removed from "guest areas" and confined to their own areas aboard the ship. Hefner said entertainers took on other duties that they were assigned because they couldn't perform.

Hefner said he was in "work-mode" while under quarantine. "I haven't had a symptom since probably the very first day, which was a very minor fever and almost symptoms of a head cold," he said. "To be honest, I thought, 'there's no chance that I'll get this'." He said he sanitized and washed his hands. "I didn't think there was any chance of me getting the virus."

He said when he got the fever, he contacted medical staff, was tested and waited for three days before getting his positive result. "I had no symptoms after three days," he said. "I felt strong. I felt healthy, and thought, 'there's no way'."

He said afterwards, medical staff came back and told him he "was, in fact, positive." He said he was immediately evacuated off the ship within an hour.

"Everything happened very, very fast," Hefner said. "They told me I had less than an hour to pack up everything I owned on the ship."

Hefner said he was "rushed" off the ship and was "sprayed down with sanitation spray." He said he was taken to a medical center in Tokyo, which he said is where he has been for more than eight days after arriving on February 18.

Hefner said the most difficult part is that he hasn't experienced any symptoms. "The fact that I feel healthy...please don't worry about my health," he said. "I'm 30-years-old. For someone who is younger, the symptoms are so mild."

He said that he feels fine and "very healthy," and he is waiting to get a negative test result. He received notice on February 23 that he is still positive.

Hefner said he wanted to tell people, "Please, don't be afraid, and please, don't panic."

President Donald Trump reportedly asked Congress for an additional $2.5 billion for preparations in case of a widespread outbreak in the United States.

