37 people still on the run after 53 arrested in Sevier Co. drug operation

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced more than 50 people were arrested as part of an undercover drug operation.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, 53 people were arrested after presentments were returned by a Sevier County Grand Jury on February 3. A total of 90 people were indicted.

Investigators said that 37 people who were indicted were not located as of around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said investigators would look through the evening and night to locate the remaining suspects.

Among those arrested, Kimberly Cordell was charged with child endangerment, two counts of child abuse and simple possession. Brittany Adkins was charged with child endangerment, two counts of child abuse and simple possession.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.