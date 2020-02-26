Florida woman's body found in Tennessee, officials searching for suspect

The search for a suspect is underway after the body of a missing Florida woman was reportedly found in Lebanon, Tennessee Wednesday night.

WTVF reported that Titusville police said that 36-year-old Anna Primavere was found dead on February 26. She had been missing since Friday, February 21.

Investigators said they are searching for Courtney Dawn Gibson in connection to the case.

She is described as having blonde hair and was reportedly last seen in Lebanon on February 23.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WTVF. All rights reserved.