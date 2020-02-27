Bond lowered for man connected to missing Evelyn Boswell

The bond for William McCloud, a man connected to the case of missing Evelyn Boswell, has been lowered.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell on February 19. She was last seen in December. Read a timeline of her disappearance here.

William McCloud was arrested on February 21 in Wilkes County, North Carolina along with Evelyn Boswell's grandmother, Angela Boswell, for theft of a vehicle.

He and Angela were extradited back to Tennessee. Both of them, along with Megan Boswell, Evelyn's mother, were in Sullivan County Jail. Megan was charged on February 25 for false reporting.

On February 26, McCloud spoke to WVLT News reporter Gwendolyn Ducre from jail. McCloud told WVLT News that he has only seen Evelyn "twice in my life," and that was when he began a relationship with Angela, which he said was in June 2019.

Investigators searched a pond in North Carolina near a property owned by McCloud's relative for Evelyn on February 26. Officials said the results were "inconclusive."

McCloud's bond was set at $500,000 on February 26. He appeared in court for arraignment on February 27 where a judge reset his bond and lowered it to $10,000.

Officials said if McCloud posts bond, he must wear an ankle monitor as a condition of his release.

As of the afternoon of February 26, Evelyn was still missing. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

