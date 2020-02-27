Can you help solve the nearly 20-year-old murder of a Tennessee boy?

Nearly 20 years ago, Crystal Walden called officials in Hamilton County, Tennessee to report that her 10-year-old brother Joshua Lee Walden was missing.

The Hamilton County District Attorney General's office said neighbors, friends and investigators searched the neighborhood but found no sign of Joshua.

The next day, the 10-year-old's body was found a half a mile away from his home.

Nearly 20 years later, investigators said the person responsible for Joshua's death has never been found.

Walden, who was 17 at the time of her brother's death, said she wants closure. In a video released by the district attorney's office, Walden said, "I just need to know."

Crystal's then-boyfriend and now-husband, Daniel Allen Massengail, told investigators he spoke to Joshua the day he went missing.

He said he told Joshua, "When I get home, I'll fix it [his bicycle] for you, and that was the last time I talked to him. It never leaves me. It never does."

The district attorney's office said the Federal Bureau of Investigation helped with the creation of the video, in the hopes that more people could be reached for information on Joshua's death.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Cold Case Unit at 423-209-7470 or email them at coldcases@hcdatn.org.

