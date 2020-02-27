Police investigating tip that Evelyn Boswell was seen at NC KFC

WJHL reported that North Carolina investigators were looking into a tip that Evelyn Boswell's grandmother, her boyfriend and Evelyn were spotted at a North Carolina KFC a few weeks ago.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell on February 19. You can read the timeline of her disappearance here.

On February 27, WJHL reported that Yadkinville police in North Carolina were checking on a tip that the toddler had been spotted with Angela Boswell and her boyfriend William McCloud at a KFC two to three weeks ago.

Police told WJHL the tip came from an employee.

WVLT News spotted Yadkinville police cruisers in Sullivan County, where Evelyn is from, on Thursday.

