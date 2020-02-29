Hilary Duff seeks new 'Lizzie McGuire' TV home on Hulu

Hilary Duff is asking Disney to find a TV home that's more appropriate to the grown-up "Lizzie McGuire."

In an Instagram post, the actress who's reprising the title character for Disney Plus said the streaming service isn't the best fit, suggesting Hulu instead. The original series, about a girl and an animated version of her, aired from 2001 to 2004 on the Disney Channel.

In her post, Duff said the realities of a 30-year-old's journey shouldn't have to live under what she called "the ceiling of a PG rating."

Production on the reboot was paused in January for creative adjustments, Disney said in a statement provided Saturday.

