Recruiter told Oklahoma students to line up by skin color

A college recruiter was fired after high school students in Oklahoma City said he had them line up by the color of their skin and then by their hair texture.

Harding Charter Preparatory High School student Korey Todd told KFOR-TV that during the Feb. 24 assembly the recruiter from Oklahoma Christian University "barely talked about the school itself."

The university told the TV station that the admissions counselor is no longer a university employee, adding that admissions leadership didn't approve the "inappropriate activity in advance."

Officials said admissions staff will visit the school Monday to apologize.

