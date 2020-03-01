Last crew members leave cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo

The last group of about 130 crew members has left the Diamond Princess, vacating the contaminated cruise ship and ending Japan's much-criticized quarantine that left more than one-fifth of the ship's original population infected with the new virus.

Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told a news conference Sunday that the ship is now empty and ready for sterilization and safety checks to prepare for its next voyage.

He did not give a timeline. The British-flagged and U.S.-operated Diamond Princess had carried an infected passenger partway before returning to its homeport in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on Feb. 3.

Of the 3,711 passengers and crew members on board, 705 were infected on the ship.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.