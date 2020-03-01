Car pins sleeping man to wall in Southern California home

A man sleeping in his bedroom was pinned against a wall when a car smashed through his house in Southern California.

The man suffered only minor injuries after the vehicle barreled over a power pole, through two yards and into the home in Riverside. The car almost completely entered the structure, rendering it uninhabitable.

A fire official says the resident "got very lucky." Police arrested the driver of the car, a 22-year-old man, on suspicion of felony DUI.

Damage to the house was estimated at $200,000. Four adults were displaced and went to stay with relatives.

