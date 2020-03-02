New US guidelines urge a hepatitis C check for most adults

New U.S. guidelines are urging that most adults get a one-time hepatitis C check.

The liver-damaging virus can fester for decades before symptoms appear. In recent years, doctors have been screening baby boomers, an age group that appeared at particularly high risk for silent infection.

But Monday's updated advice means millions more adults should get tested as cases of hepatitis C are on the rise. Largely because of the opioid epidemic, younger adults are at high risk.

The guidelines were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

