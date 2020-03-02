Know when and where to go to vote on Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday is tomorrow and, for those of you who didn't vote during the early voting period, you may have some questions about where and when you go to vote.

When do polls open?

All times are local.

Anderson County - 9 a.m.

Blount County - 8 a.m.

Campbell County - 9 a.m.

Clairborne County - 8 a.m.

Cocke County - 9 a.m.

Cumberland County - 8 a.m.

Fentress County - 7 a.m.

Grainger County - 9 a.m.

Hamblen County - 8 a.m.

Hancock County - 9 a.m.

Hawkins County - 8 a.m.

Jefferson County - 9 a.m.

Knox County - 8 a.m.

Loudon County - 8 a.m.

McMinn County - 9 a.m.

Monroe County - 8 a.m.

Morgan County - 9 a.m.

Roane County - 8 a.m.

Scott County - 8 a.m.

Sevier County - 8 a.m.

Union County - 9 a.m.

For a list of when polls open in Tennessee counties not in East Tennessee, go here.

How do I know where to vote?

On Super Tuesday, voters have to report to their precinct to vote.

You can find your voting precinct here. Just put in your name, county where you live, your year of birth and the last four digits of your social security number.

Do I need ID to vote in Tennessee?

Yes. According to the Tennessee of Secretary of State, you need to bring a valid photo ID to the polls. A Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable. This means a Tennessee driver license with photo, United States passport, United States Military photo ID and a Tennessee handgun carry permit with a photo are acceptable forms of ID.

College student IDs cannot be used as a valid form of ID to vote.

What will the ballot look like?

You can go here for a generic list of presidential candidates.

Here are sample ballots by county:

Anderson County: Democrat / Republican

Blount County: Democrat / Republican

Campbell County: Democrat / Republican

Claiborne County: Democrat / Republican

Cocke County: Democrat / Republican

Cumberland County: Democrat / Republican

Fentress County: Democrat / Republican

Grainger County: Democrat / Republican

Hamblen County: Democrat / Republican

Hawkins County: Democrat / Republican

Jefferson County: Democrat / Republican

Knox County: Democrat / Republican

Loudon County: Democrat / Republican

McMinn County: Democrat / Republican

Monroe County: Democrat / Republican

Morgan County: Democrat / Republican

Roane County: Democrat / Republican

Sevier County: Democrat / Republican

Union County: Democrat / Republican

Where can I see voting results?

WVLT News will be updating voting results as Super Tuesday comes to a close for national and local elections. You can see an updated, official list of results on the Tennessee Secretary of State within a few days here.

