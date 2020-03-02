Blue Bell ice cream announces its first new flavor of 2020

Blue Bell has released their brand new ice cream flavor of 2020.

The company announced on Monday, March 2 that "Cookie Dough Overload" will be available in stores in half gallons and pints for a limited time.

Cookie Dough Overload is a vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough and fudge cookie dough pieces.

For more information about Blue Bell,visit their website.

