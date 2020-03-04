Want to stop getting texts from political campaigns? Here's how

Several presidential candidates used have used test messages as part of a strategy attempt to get votes, and many people are not happy about it.

Many people have said the messages are a nuisance and that they didn't sign up to receive them, WBRC reported.

While many companies sell customers' personal information, candidates can get contact information for anyone who is a registered voter and has a public number from the county supervisor of elections.

Many people are left wondering if the messages are legal. According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), The Telephone Consumer Protection Act, limits auto-dialed, pre-recorded calls and texts.

The Federal Trade Commission said consent must be given otherwise the messages are illegal.

Campaigns get around the FTC rules by calling the messages peer-to-peer messaging. The campaigns said the messages don't violate federal laws as long as an actual person, not a robot, is sending the message or call.

To make political text messages stop, reply "stop" to the sender. The campaign should respond and acknowledging receipt and removal from their phone list.

If you feel a campaign is in violation of the law click here to file a complaint.

