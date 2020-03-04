Putnam County church becomes haven for tornado victims

A Putnam County church became a haven for those impacted by tornadoes that touched down in Middle Tennessee on March 3.

At least 25 people were killed in the storms that wrecked Middle Tennessee. The hardest hit area was Putnam County, where 18 people were killed, including children, and nearly 100 people were injured.

The Double Springs Church of Christ has been collecting everything they can to help out, including water bottles, clothing and other essential items. The church said they've fed more than 2,000 people, and they'll do it again.

The church became home-base for first responders and other hit hard by the tragedy.

One churchgoer said, "I went to one of our member's houses and it literally looks like you dug a hole in the ground where their basement is and dumped debris in it. You look at that and marvel how three people got out basically unhurt. But it does effect you. It's very emotional."

