Volunteer to help tornado victims in Putnam County

Putnam County officials have released an official guideline on citizens can volunteer to help the community rebuild in the aftermath of the tornadoes that ripped through Tennessee, killing 25 and injuring many more on March 3.

"Due to the outpouring of local, regional, and national support to volunteer, our team has established a process and protocol for managing volunteer opportunities, long-term," officials said in a release.

A volunteer center has been established at the Putnam County Fairgrounds located at 155 Fairground St., Cookeville, Tennessee.

How to volunteer

1. Sign up here or call 931-646-INFO

2. Be prepared to be contacted by a team leader

3. Sign a waiver release (located in the Related Documents tab) and turn it in at your assigned volunteer location

There are dress code restrictions:

- appropriate workwear, work shoes, long-work pants, no shorts or sandals or flip flops, safety glasses are recommended

All volunteers must be 18 or older.

Go here to donate to help tornado victims.

