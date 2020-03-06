62-year-old Virginia woman killed picking up trash on interstate

A 62-year-old woman, Anita Williams, from Norton, Virginia was killed while picking up trash on Interstate 26 Friday, according to WJHL.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, Williams was killed while she was attempting to cross the interstate to pick up trash that was in the median.

I-26 West at MM 5 in Sullivan County is closed due to a serious crash. pic.twitter.com/uC3Wa2vCeo — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) March 6, 2020

Sergeant Nathan Hall with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in part, “there were some folks participating in work release, part of their conditions of community service is picking up trash here along the interstate, I-26 in the westbound lanes. Unfortunately, the female was struck and killed here,” Sergeant Hall said.

The report also explained that Williams was wearing a neon safety vest while on work release/community service.

THP is investigating a crash near Exit 5 (Kingsport Welcome Center) on I-26 westbound. Traffic is being diverted. Waiting to speak to authorities to get more info. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/Wl9WwBt0tY — Blake Lipton WJHL (@Blake_Lipton) March 6, 2020

No criminal charges have been filed.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.