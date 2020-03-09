Vanderbilt suspending in-person classes due to coronavirus

Vanderbilt University announced it has canceled classes for the rest of the week and will suspended all in-person classes and move to alternative learning options through March 30 due to COVID-19.

The university announced on Monday evening that, "Due to new information received March 9, and based on our desire to protect the health and safety of our community from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the university is cancelling classes for the remainder of this week."

Vanderbilt added that, beginning Monday, March 16 through at least March 30, they would suspending in-person classes and will move to "distance and other alternative learning options." The university said students would hear more about the situation from the deans of their colleges and instructors.

"The university will actively review the situation during this time to determine if and when in-person classes may resume. We may extend the alternative learning approach through the end of the Spring semester if necessary. We will keep in touch with you every step of the way," Vanderbilt said.

The university said the move comes after some students "returned to campus who have since reported being exposed to an individual who tested positive today for COVID-19. The individual who tested positive is being treated at home and did not return to campus."

Tennessee had at least four cases of coronavirus confirmed as of March 9.

