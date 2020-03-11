Trump order expected on medical supplies amid outbreak

President Donald Trump is expected to announce an executive order insisting on American-made medical supplies and pharmaceuticals in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

That's according to a person familiar with the plan who wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Word of the planned announcement comes amid another tumultuous day in the crisis. Confirmed cases in the United States are topping 1,000, fluctuations in the financial markets are continuing and Washington is straining to respond.

The White House is also considering a host of more aggressive responses, including a declaration of a national disaster.

