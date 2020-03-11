NCAA: No fans allowed to attend March Madness games

NCAA President Mark Emmert released a statement in the wake of growing concerns over coronavirus.

"The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel. Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance," he announced on Twitter.

Emmert said the decision was "based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States" and he added that it was in the "best interest of public health."

Shortly after the NCAA's announcement, the SEC announced that Wednesday's game would go on as planned. However, they said that "we are evaluating plans for the remainder of the tournament."

There were at least 9 cases of coronavirus in Tennessee as of March 11. The CDC released guidelines on preventative measures.

