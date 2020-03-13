Restaurants offering free meals to kids as schools close for virus

Yassin's Falafel House and other restaurants are offering children free meals as schools close over coronavirus-related concerns.

Yassin's took to Facebook on March 13, saying, "We will not leave our students in need for school lunch hungry." The restaurant said they are partnering with Gateway Delivery to help deliver one free meal daily between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for students who are part of school lunch programs. The program will not begin until after spring break and only if students aren't back in school. The offer will be to students who order within five miles of 706 Walnut Street and 159 N. Peters Road.

How to sign up

Log onto GatewayDelivery.com or download the "GateWay Delivery" app and begin ordering from Yassin's Falafel House.

You must have a valid ID

Use promo code YFHGW.

The Maple Street Biscuit Company, located at 9314 Kingston Pike, announced on Facebook that it would give children biscuits with jam or an iced cinnamon biscuit "no questions asked."

"During a time that’s difficult and unsure, rest assured that we have your back."

In Sevier County, Old Dad's General Store in Gatlinburg will be providing free breakfast or lunch to any Sevier County child who needs a meal during the two weeks that Sevier County Schools are closed.

Best Italian will be providing one free kids pasta dish for any Sevier County child who needs a meal while schools are not in session Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Best Italian is located at 968 Parkway Suite 9 and at 710 Parkway.

The Red Tomato, located at 248 Collier Drive, said they will feed any child for free from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Buddy's Bar-b-q in Sevierville said they will offer Sevier County kids a piggy pack meal Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

