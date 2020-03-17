Vt. distillery to market its own hand sanitizer

A distillery in Vermont is taking advantage of their business resources by making their own line of hand sanitizer.

Jeremy Elliott, the co-owner of the Smugglers' Notch Distillery, says they found themselves in the perfect position to help out the community in this time of mass shortages.

"We realized that a lot of people were going out without sort of the essential needs," he said.

Already having one of the key ingredients and having access to the other ingredients needed to make hand sanitizer, the distillery was spurred to take action.

"We have a really unique opportunity here because hand sanitizer is made out of ethanol and we produce ethanol," Elliot said. We can do something which I think will make a difference for the community."

They are still waiting for one or two line items but they plan to have the product ready for sale by Thursday or Friday.

"This is just a very interesting point in time where we can do something which I think will make a difference for the community," Elliott said.

And many in the surrounding community agree.

"Honestly, I think it's a good way to help the community and I think it's necessary at this point because there's not much of anything else," a local resident, Ryley Cota, said.

The distillery expects to produce a starting line of 20,000 ounces of extra-strength sanitizer which will be sold in four-ounce bottles at the retail price of $6.99. Elliott says their product will be stronger than normal name-brand sanitizers and equivalent to surgical-grade hand sanitizers.

"It's great they feel a commitment to do something that is obviously a great need right now. I think a lot of people, if they couldn't find little sanitizers, they may not get out and do things," another resident, Bill Moore, said.

Other distilleries are following suit, such as Green Mountain Distillers, who spent the last few days distilling some high-proof alcohol to make batches of hand sanitizer. They made it available over the weekend for free for those with containers.

In Mississippi, the Lazy Magnolia Brewing company is selling their own handcrafted hand sanitizer, according to WLOX. The brewery is selling the 24-ounce spray bottles from $20 but say they’d prefer if customers brought their own containers.

