Vermont distillery to make its own hand sanitizer

If you've been shopping in the last few days, you'll probably notice one thing is hard to find--hand sanitizer.

One Vermont distillery is hoping to change that for people. The Smugglers' Notch Distillery took advantage of their business resources by creating their own line of hand sanitizer.

Distillery co-owner Jeremy Elliott told WCAX they want to help the community during a time of wide-spread shortages.

"We realized that a lot of people were going out, without sort of the essential needs," he said.

They already had access to one of the main ingredients, and the others were easy to come by.

"We have a really unique opportunity here because hand sanitizer is made out of ethanol and we produce ethanol. We can do something which I think will make a difference for the community," he said.

They expect to produce about 20,000 ounces in their first batch of extra strength hand sanitizer. Elliot said it should be equivalent to surgical grade sanitizer.

They plan to sell it in four ounce bottles for $6.99.

