Vehicle seen ‘doing donuts’ in NC cemetery damages headstones, grave plots

North Carolina deputies are investigating after a vehicle reportedly did “donuts” in a Columbus County cemetery, causing at least $3,000 in damage.

According to a spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Bellvue Cemetery, located on Clarendon Chadbourn Road in Chadbourn, just before 5 p.m. Monday after being alerted to someone “doing donuts” on the property.

“Deputies learned that possibly two males were driving a Tahoe in circles, damaging the cemetery property, including grave plots, headstones and floral arrangements,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

