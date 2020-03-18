Volunteers making sure Blount County students don't go hungry

Volunteers are making sure kids in Blount County don't go hungry amid school closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Source: WVLT

More than six thousand students in Blount County Schools rely on the school systems meal assistance programs. When school closes, they stop receiving in-school and out-of-school assistance with meals.

A pastor at a church in Maryville called on people through Facebook to help. Food trucks donated the food for the meals and dozens of volunteers showed up to bag and help distribute them. They were church members, educators, and students like Kingston Keeble.

Kingston was spending his spring break making lunches for people who could have been his same age.

“Everybody’s stocking up on food while the people who don’t have a lot of money or who are homeless don't have a lot of money to get all that food so we’re doing this to help them,” said Kingston.

He joined dozens of volunteers at Rio Revolution church helping hand out meals in a make-shift drive thru.

Other students got a surprise at home from Montvale Elementary School principal Donna Russell.

Kids were beaming ear to ear after seeing their plates with hotdogs and mashed potatoes. They couldn’t wait to explore their bag with chips, grilled cheese, and a cookie.

“It's inspiring, it's warming, there's a lot of uncertainty in this world right now, and this is one way we can feel comfortable knowing that we are helping,” said Russell.

She wants all of her kids at Montvale Elementary School to know that they are loved and supported by their school, even when they’re not in the building.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.