East Regional Health Office debuts COVID-19 hotline

The East Regional Health Office has created an information line on COVID-19 for Tennesseans.

The line can be reached at 865-549-5343 and is manned by Tennessee Department of Health employees and Medical Reserve Corps volunteers The line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Residents with medical questions will be referred to their health care provider.

The East Regional Health Office covers East Tennessee counties.

