"Do not abandon us" Tennessee distilleries ask governor for help

As tourism slows down and businesses close due the coronavirus outbreak, businesses owners turn to government officials for help.

Kris Tatum, president of the Tennessee Distillers Guild, reached out to Governor Bill Lee in a letter saying:

"I ask you to utilize your power of executive order to help business owners in the distilling, brewing and hospitality industries immediately. Temporary relief from payroll, gallonage and liquor by the drink taxes during these times will allow the very businesses that put their heart, soul and savings into rural and urban area revitalization efforts still be in business after we work through the current challenges everyone is facing.

Focus on big business help is great for the country as a whole, but the billions in tax revenue, both directly from these industries’ members, as well as the millions of visitors that come to visit distilleries, breweries, restaurants and lodging should not be overlooked. Do not abandon us.

We’ve built our business not with massive tax or economic development grants and funding, but from desire to follow our heart and passion in these industries. We give the Nissans, Volkswagens, and other multinational corporations reasons to move to and expand to these areas we call home.

We don’t have the voice of airline, cruise and energy companies, but we are the voices of Tennessee business owners in cities large and small, and we need to be heard. We’re looking for support from the men and women in the legislature that love to use our successes to voice their successes."

