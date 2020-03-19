Tenn. firearm sales delayed by coronavirus, TBI says

Just as grocery stores have been stripped bare by Americans panicked by coronavirus, guns and ammo have been flying off the shelves too.

The spike in gun sales has had an impact in Tennessee, too. On Thursday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the website used to run background checks for firearm sales experienced a delay due to the spike in gun and ammo sales, limited staffing due to the pandemic and a technical issue.

"Today, TICS experienced an uncharacteristic delay in processing transactions as a result of three things: a sharp increase in background check requests in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, limited staff access to TBI facilities as a result of the pandemic, and an approximately one-hour, unplanned outage in the technical connection needed to run these background checks," said a TBI spokesperson.

One store, Indian Springs Armory, noticed the outage and posted about it on social media.

TBI said they were working to adjust employee schedules to keep up with the demand and to get background checks performed adequately and quickly.

