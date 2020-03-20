Man falsely claimed he had COVID-19 on Facebook Live in Walmart, NC police say

North Carolina police arrested a man accused of conducting a Facebook Live in a Walmart and falsely claiming he had COVID-19.

The Albemarle Police Department said they received information on March 18 that a man was hosting a Facebook Live in Walmart, claiming he had tested postive for coronavirus.

Police said investigation led them to the man, identified as Justin M. Rhodes. Investigates later charged him with felony perpetrating a hoax in a public building and disorderly conduct.

Police said his first court date is set for March 30.

